Doja Cat Teams Up With Taco Bell To Make Grande Escape During Super Bowl

Pop superstar Doja Cat is teaming up with Taco Bell to give fans a bold new taste of what it means to Live Más in a high-energy commercial set to air during the Super Bowl.

The chart-topping star will make her Grande Escape while debuting an exclusive cover of Hole’s beloved Pop-Rock anthem “Celebrity Skin” with lyrics reworked in partnership with Courtney Love.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” said Doja Cat. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

The Grande Escape serves as an epic story of liberation from conformity and shows Doja Cat alongside others who escape from a clown college in pursuit of discovering Live Más for themselves. In addition, the spot depicts the exhilaration and comfort that comes from honoring and celebrating being different.

“Live Más means celebrating that little bit of different that lives in all of us, which is exactly what Doja Cat represents,” said Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell’s Head of Brand Creative. “For a milestone moment like the Big Game, we’ve thrown out the category playbook and instead gave Doja Cat the reins to be the voice of our fans, which will extend far beyond game time.”

Set to air during the fourth quarter, The Grande Escape spot is the latest of Taco Bell’s groundbreaking initiatives in the musicsphere where they’ve partnered with some of the world’s biggest artists while feeding emerging artists through their Feed The Beat music program.

Taco Bell lovers can also expect to see a major hint for Rewards Members exclusively inside the Taco Bell app on game day. To avoid missing out, they would need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by February 13 at 11:59PM PST*.