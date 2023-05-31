Dolly Parton earns new Guinness World Records for musical achievements

Country music superstar Dolly Parton has added three new Guinness World Records to her collection.

Parton was presented with the certificates in Nashville, Tennessee, for her musical achievements, according to the Guiness World Records.

Parton set the record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart for a female artist.

Her first of eight albums to top Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart was “New Harvest…First Gathering,” released in May 1977, and her latest chart-topping album was “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” released in October 2020, Guinness World Records said.

That is 43 years and 156 days between number one records, ranking her third behind male country artists Johnny Cash, whose number one records spanned 50 years and 91 days, and Merle Haggard, who had 48 years and 192 days between his number one records, according to Guinness.

She also received a plaque for most studio albums released by a female country singer.

Parton has released an incredible 65 studio albums since her 1967 debut “Hello, I’m Dolly” and 2022’s “Run, Rose, Run.” All of her records reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and eight reached number one, Guinness World Records said.

Finally, Parton was awarded with the most top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart for a female artist.

Her 2022 compilation album “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which featured her smash singles “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again” and “I Will Always Love You” was Parton’s 48th top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, according to Guinness.

Parton said she was humbled by the world records and thanked her fans for her longevity in the music industry.

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title,” Parton said. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

The country legend, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, has seven other Guinness World Records titles, including most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart , most No. 1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist , most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart for a female artist , most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist , the longest span of number one hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart, first country singer to get the EGOT nominations (that is for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscars and Tony award) , and most Grammy nominations for a female country artist, according to Guinness World Records.

