Dolly Parton Responds To Mass Shooting In Allen, Texas

Dolly Parton, co-host of the upcoming Academy of County Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, was asked about the recent mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets. The singer gave her condolences to the community.

The awards show will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco — 20 minutes away from the site of the deadly shooting. Parton sympathized with the North Texas community, discussing a mass shooting in her hometown.

“Anytime you see that you think, ‘not again!’ But I’m sure with this being your hometown it hits even harder like it did in Nashville with the shooting there at the Covenant School,” Parton said. “We always notice it when it happens in our own hometown.”

Parton said she hopes that her performance at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco on Thursday would aid in the healing process for those impacted by the mass shooting in Allen. “Like everybody says, you can’t keep from feeling that, seeing the people could be just your very own people,” Parton said.

Parton will close the night during the ACM awards, singing several songs.

“Can you believe this crazy world that we’re living in? Actually, the song I’m singing on Thursday night is all about that and all about why can’t we love one another,” Parton said. “Why can’t we help pull things together and all that?”

The shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets was the second most deadly this year. At least eight people were killed and seven more were wounded in the massacre. Multiple victims are being treated at nearby hospitals. An Allen police officer, who was nearby for another call, killed the gunman.

To help those affected by the recent tragedy, donations can be made to Community Foundations of Texas. This includes agencies providing mental health, grief and trauma support for the victims and their families, as well as first responders who may also have been impacted by this event.

Related