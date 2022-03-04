Dolly Parton wants a part in the movie version of her new book co-written with James Patterson

Country superstar Dolly Parton and prolific bestselling author James Patterson have teamed up on a new thriller. Set in Nashville, “Run, Rose, Run” tells the story of a country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she’s carrying. Parton would like a part in the film version of the book, she tells Lee Cowan in an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast March 6 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

In the book, out March 7, the young up-and-coming singer is comforted by a retired country icon. “I’m hoping to get to play that character when we do a movie of the book, which we hope to do, at some point,” Parton told Cowan.

Cowan sits down with Parton and Patterson to talk about their collaboration, and the new album of original songs that is being released in conjunction with the book.

Patterson pitched the concept behind “Run, Rose, Run” to Parton in 2019. The book is both a celebration and a cautionary tale about the music business.

“It shows a lot of the dark side of that,” Parton said. “People that have been in it, like me, you know that, ’cause you’ve lived it.”

“Did you experience a lot of that? Some of which is in the book?” Cowan asked Parton.

“Oh, yeah,” Parton replied. “You see all that. All the managers that – people that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they’ll con you, they’ll do whatever. I have seen it all.”

