Dolphins bolster secondary, take CB Cam Smith in NFL draft – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami Dolphins have added intensity to their secondary with the collection of South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st pick out of the NFL draft on Friday evening. Smith is considered having first-round skill and had six interceptions and three.5 tackles for loss throughout his time with the Gamecocks. He will probably be becoming a member of a Dolphins secondary that was once hit laborious via accidents closing season, which considerably contributed to Miami’s twenty seventh position end in passing protection in 2022.

During the offseason, the Dolphins made some adjustments via firing defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and bringing in Vic Fangio to guide the protection. They additionally traded for former Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While the collection of Cam Smith was once moderately sudden, the Dolphins selected so as to add skill to their secondary as an alternative of deciding on a good finish, offensive lineman or operating again with their first draft pick out. The Dolphins may have every other pick out at No. 84 in the 3rd around.

The Dolphins didn’t have a first-round pick out after forfeiting it when an NFL investigation discovered that they had violated the league’s antitampering coverage referring to conversation with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Miami additionally gave up its different 2023 first-rounder in a November business with Denver for edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

