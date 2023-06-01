Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel torn between rooting for Heat, Nuggets in NBA Finals

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has expressed his warfare of hobby between rooting for the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the approaching NBA Finals. McDaniel who hails from Aurora, Colorado, is getting into his 2d season because the head coach in Miami.

While McDaniel spoke of his love for the Nuggets as a local of the higher Denver space, he admitted to leaning against the Miami Heat. This is because of the connection he has constructed with Erik Spoelstra’s training group of workers and the get admission to he has needed to them.

According to NFL.com, McDaniel has been observed in courtside seats for a number of Heat video games this season. He mentioned, “Getting to know them, following their journey and getting to know the people you know I’ve become extremely invested, so I don’t lose any sleep by saying you know what, Denver Nuggets, why don’t we wait 48 years? Not 47. So that’s kind of where I stand on that.”

With the NHL’s Florida Panthers advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, the Heat is one in every of two South Beach groups competing for a championship in June. The Dolphins have no longer received any championship since their final triumph in Super Bowl VIII in 1973. They have no longer reached a Super Bowl or a convention championship since 1984. Their final probability was once in Super Bowl XIX, which they misplaced 38-16 to the San Francisco 49ers.