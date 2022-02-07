Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel as next head coach: Miami agrees to terms with 49ers offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have decided on their next head coach, as the team announced Sunday that it is hiring former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to serve as their new lead man.

McDaniel, a Yale graduate, has quickly risen through the coaching ranks. Kyle Shanahan first worked with him in 2006, and took the young assistant with him wherever he’s been. The 38-year-old spent 2017-20 as the run game coordinator for the 49ers before being promoted to offensive coordinator this past season. San Francisco finished the 2021 season with the seventh-ranked offense in the NFL. McDaniel had a hand in orchestrating the 49ers’ aggressive rushing offense and also helped Deebo Samuel have a career campaign with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

McDaniel got his start as an intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005. The following year, he served as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans. McDaniel got his first positional job coaching the wide receivers for Washington in 2013, and made a lateral move to the Cleveland Browns the next season. He also spent 2015-16 with the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive assistant before joining the 49ers.

McDaniel is also the first minority hire of this coaching cycle, as he is biracial. Because of this, the 49ers will receive two third-round compensatory picks, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. With the Dolphins making their decision, the only open jobs that remain are the Texans and New Orleans Saints.