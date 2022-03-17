Dolphins signing former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert to one-year, $3.125 million deal, per report

After an especially profitable run with the 49ers, Raheem Mostert will look to revive his profession in Miami following two injury-plagued seasons. The veteran operating again is signing a one-year, $3.125 million take care of the Dolphins, according to ESPN.

Mostert missed 16 video games final season after struggling cartilage injury to his knee. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is making a full restoration from his damage and is on observe to be able to play by the beginning of the 2022 season.

A former undrafted rookie, Mostert hung out with a number of golf equipment throughout his first few seasons earlier than settling in San Francisco in 2016. In 2019, regardless of sharing a backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, Mostert led the 49ers with 772 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He rushed for 336 yards and 5 touchdowns (6.Three yards per carry) in the course of the 2019 playoffs that included his 220-yard, four-touchdown effort within the 49ers’ NFC Championship Recreation win over the Packers.

Mostert was considered one of many 49ers who discovered themselves on injured reserve in the course of the 2020 season. Mostert missed half of the 2020 season earlier than lacking all however one recreation final season after sustaining his knee damage. The 49ers, who spent a third-round choose final yr on former Ohio State operating again Trey Sermon, obtained a stable season final yr from operating again Elijah Mitchell, who led the group with 963 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Mostert is the second operating again the Dolphins have signed in free company. Miami additionally signed former Cardinals operating again Chase Edmonds, who averaged 4.7 yards per carry throughout his 4 seasons in Arizona. The Dolphins nonetheless have operating again Myles Gaskin, who amassed 1,818 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.