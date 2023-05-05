Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen exchange jerseys – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Miami Gardens, Florida hosts the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which is ready to occur on Sunday. However, forward of the grand racing tournament, some Miami Dolphins gamers had the risk to consult with the venue. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa used to be provide on the observe on Thursday, the place he met Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion. They participated in an interactive tournament placed on through AutoNation, the place they exchanged jerseys.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and operating again Raheem Mostert have been additionally provide on the tournament. They were given to peer the observe the place the drivers will race this weekend, and whilst they could not pressure an F1 automobile, they were given to take a spin across the observe.

