Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a home dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred simply earlier than midday close to NW a hundred and fifteenth and County Line Road.

A home dispute led to the deadly shooting.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting. Image KFOR

Detectives are working to get to the underside of what occurred.

“Other parties unknown at this time what their involvement is, but they’ve been taken down to police headquarters to be interviewed, and we’ll know more as the investigation rolls on,” stated Sgt. Dillon Quirk, of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police haven’t but launched the identify of the one that was killed, or those that had been taken into custody.

More information can be offered as soon as obtainable.