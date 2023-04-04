Don Toliver is taking ‘Love Sick’ on the road this summer

Don Toliver is ready to bring his Love Sick album on the road. In June he’ll start The Love Sick Tour 2023, a North American trek that is scheduled to make stops in 17 cities. Don is slated to perform in Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium for the first stop. He, Pi’erre Bourne and other special guests will then make their way to Toronto, Houston, New York, Los Angeles and more before bringing things to a close in San Francisco.

Love Sick, Don’s third studio album, dropped in February, with guest appearances from Wizkid, Lil Durk& GloRilla, Future & Justin Bieber, girlfriend Kali Uchis and more. The release was accompanied by a self-written short film of the same name and was later followed by its deluxe edition, which includes four additional tracks.