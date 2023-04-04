Chronicle News Services

Don Toliver is taking ‘Love Sick’ on the road this summer

April 4, 2023
Danielle Long and Jason Nathanson
Courtesy Live Nation

Don Toliver is ready to bring his Love Sick album on the road. In June he’ll start The Love Sick Tour 2023, a North American trek that is scheduled to make stops in 17 cities. Don is slated to perform in Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium for the first stop. He, Pi’erre Bourne and other special guests will then make their way to Toronto, Houston, New York, Los Angeles and more before bringing things to a close in San Francisco.

Love Sick, Don’s third studio album, dropped in February, with guest appearances from WizkidLil DurkGloRillaFuture & Justin Bieber, girlfriend Kali Uchis and more. The release was accompanied by a self-written short film of the same name and was later followed by its deluxe edition, which includes four additional tracks.

Tickets for The Love Sick Tour will go sale Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time via Spotify and Live Nation presales. General onsale tickets will be available Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com, with options for VIP packages.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram