Donald Glover Address ‘Atlanta’ Ending After Season 4, ‘Ends Perfectly’

Donald Glover explains his decision to wrap Atlanta With Season 4, says FX comedy “ends perfectly.”

Donald Glover is gearing up to release Season 3 of his hit FX show Atlanta after a long hiatus. Fans have been demanding updates, clues, trailers, and everything in between and the time is almost here.

When the trailer and release were revealed, the good news came with a bit of bad news as well. That bad news came in the form of the show ending after its fourth season. Of course, we all want it to continue, but it is selfish when all the actors involved are booked and busy. Recently, DEADLINE revealed Glover addressed fan concerns over the ending and didn’t hold back.

“To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2,” Glover quipped. “Death is natural…when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird…you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us. “It was great, all of that came out this season and it ends perfectly,” Said Glover.

As they say, all good things come to an end, but we trust Donald Glover will stick the landing. It’s bittersweet, but at least it’s a good length away from us. Atlanta Season 3 is coming our way on March 24th.