Donald Trump endorses Kevin Stitt for Oklahoma governor

Former President Donald Trump has formally endorsed incumbent Kevin Stitt forward of his reelection bid as Oklahoma’s governor.”Kevin Stitt has completed a incredible job as governor of Oklahoma,” Trump mentioned in an announcement. “He’s a champion for our America First agenda, a fearless defender of the Second Modification, and a supporter of our nice navy and vets. He’s sturdy on the border and believes in American vitality independence. Governor Stitt labored with me on slicing burdensome rules and reforming occupational licensing. Kevin was a really profitable businessman in 2018 after I first endorsed him.”Now, he’s a fighter for the unbelievable folks of Oklahoma. Kevin Stitt has my full and complete endorsement!”Oklahomans first elected Stitt into workplace in 2018, when he beat out Drew Edmondson and Chris Powell with a bit greater than 54% of the vote. Throughout his preliminary marketing campaign, Stitt touted himself as a political outsider and cited his expertise rising his firm as {qualifications} for operating the state. State Superintendent Pleasure Hofmeister introduced in late 2021 that she was switching events and would run for Oklahoma governor as a Democrat in 2022. Former Oklahoma state Sen. Ervin Yen introduced in 2020 that he would marketing campaign for Oklahoma governor.Oklahoma has not but reached the submitting interval for the gubernatorial race. As of Monday, no Republicans have introduced that they intend to problem Stitt.

