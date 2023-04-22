Donald Trump news today: Trump calls Florida ‘among the worst states’ in DeSantis attack as leaked texts revealed





Donald Trump has attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a marketing campaign electronic mail, calling Florida “among the worst states” to reside, die, pay taxes and “be safe”, amongst different issues. A spokesperson for Trump accused DeSantis of getting “left a wake of destruction all across Florida”. Meanwhile, leaked textual content messages allegedly display Trump operatives mentioned probably the use of breached vote casting information as a part of their try to overturn the 2020 election. Trump additionally boasted about polling numbers on Truth Social, claiming to be forward of President Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis “by a lot”. The newest polling, then again, presentations nobody main through an important margin. Trump has but to touch upon Fox News’ choice to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit for $787m following the community’s repeated lies about the corporate’s merchandise. Trump faces a string of complaints, with a case introduced through columnist E Jean Carroll for defamation and rape set to start out quickly.