Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki showing off mutual Mavs playoffs fandom

Millions of fans worldwide have followed Luka Doncic’s career since his rise as a teenage phenom with Real Madrid, and his legion of supporters has, no doubt, ballooned as he’s led the Mavs on this current upset playoff tear.
But as a 23-year-old who doesn’t take his big-time status very seriously, Luka is still a fan, too.
The first person he mentioned after Game 7, the biggest and brightest win of his NBA career?
Dirk Nowitzki.
The one associated with the Mavs whom he turns to most for outside mentorship and jokes? Dirk Nowitzki.
His plane mate on the way to and from All-Star Weekend? Dirk Nowitzki.
The model Luka turned to for help singing his way out of demonstrative confrontations with refs? Dirk Nowitzki.
His go-to dap up before Game 1 of these Western Conference finals in San Francisco? Dirk Nowitzki.
The person whose NBA career he most wants to replicate — in longevity, loyalty and Mavs success? Dirk Nowitzki.
Call it a mutual appreciation.
Dirk has been most present this postseason since he retired in April 2019 after one season overlapping with Luka — but not in a hands-on sense.
He’s a courtside fan at games and a friend for congratulations and positivity in the bowels of each arena afterward, even while fielding near-constant requests for pictures and handshakes.
Dirk was at the Mavs’ Game 6 closeout in Utah, again for a couple home games in Dallas and the big Game 7 upset against Phoenix and in Golden State this week for the Luka and the franchise’s first conference finals appearance since his 2011 championship.
“It gives everybody on this team a lot of confidence when you see Dirk sitting courtside,” Luka said after bear-hugging and laughing and joking around with Dirk after Game 7 in Phoenix. “Dirk is Dirk. He’s been through everything. He’s been a champion, so he knows it. So I think every player and every coach is appreciative that he’s there.”
What a cool merging of past and present for fans to witness over the last month.
Luka has been the most inspired of all.
Photo of the week
Doncic deets
Luka’s 2022 playoff stats in 11 games: 30.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals; 46.4% FG, 34.3% 3FG, 75.6% FT in 36 minutes
Best of the week: His 2020 Game 4 buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Disney World bubble might still be his most iconic playoff moment, but the Mavs’ Game 7 thrashing of the Finals-favorite Suns is now his most iconic performance… so far.
Even tight-lipped Luka called it a “statement.”
Watch for this next: Andrew Wiggins locked Luka down in Game 1 of the conference finals as well as anyone since a couple Ben Simmons matchups long ago. The Warriors were happy to hold Luka to a playoff low 20 points and 33.3% shooting on Wednesday night, but still quite cautious.
For good reason.
After the Mavs’ one regular-season loss to Golden State this regular season, Luka dropped a combined 75 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in their next two matchups.
+++
