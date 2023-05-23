Don’t call it Chase Tower anymore. The downtown Dallas landmark is getting a new name

The Chase Tower, one of the crucial tallest towers in downtown Dallas, is set to go through a name exchange and improve.

Originally inbuilt 1987, the 55-story tower situated on Ross Avenue used to be up to now occupied by means of JPMorgan Chase’s downtown places of work and financial institution foyer. However, the development, referred to as the Dallas Arts Tower any further, will see quite a lot of adjustments below the possession of New York-based corporate, Fortis Group, following Chase Bank’s transfer to any other high-rise.

Chief funding officer of Fortis Group, Terrence Storey, said the next in a press free up: “Fortis is excited to reimagine the former Chase Tower into the gold standard of commercial real estate in Dallas. Over the coming months, this landmark building will have new dining areas, an upgraded lobby, and modern public areas to complement the already best-in-class tenant amenities.”

The purpose is to change into the 1.25 million-square-foot place of work development to a gold same old in business actual property. Fortis Group plans so as to add an artwork gallery, new lighting fixtures, and eating places to the foyer, with building beginning later this 12 months. The design upgrades might be deliberate by means of Dallas’ Entos Design and 75 Degree Design Studio.

The foyer of the rotunda development and entrance of The Dallas Arts Tower going through Ross Avenue could have two eating places operated by means of native eating company Milkshake Concepts, particularly a European-style café and a Greek eating place – opening subsequent 12 months. A rendering of the deliberate eating place within the former Chase Tower rotunda has been to be had for public viewing.

An architect’s rendering of the deliberate eating place within the former Chase Tower rotunda. (Fortis )

CEO and founding spouse of Milkshake Concepts, Imran Sheikh, stated in a commentary: “2200 Ross is an iconic building in the heart of Dallas, and we are extremely excited by the vision the owners have shared with us for it.”

In Stream Realty Partner’s leasing of place of work house, the 2200 Ross has to be had place of work house as massive as 200,000 sq. toes in a single block.

CBRE Group’s Jack Gosnell, Elizabeth Herman Fulton, and Marissa Stave negotiated the new eating place rentals, circulate leasing the to be had place of work areas.

Designed by means of architect Richard Keating, the granite and glass high-rise tower is one of the vital recognizable skyscrapers on downtown’s skyline.

Architect’s rendering of the redone foyer in downtown Dallas’ former Chase Tower. (Fortis. )

From the days of Texas Commerce Bank, which used to be obtained by means of JPMorgan Chase in 1998, and till just lately JPMorgan Chase, the tower on Ross Avenue used to be leased to guide tenants. The financial institution has since relocated to 5 flooring of Hunt Consolidated’s development at 1900 N. Akard St. at Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and Fortis Group bought the Chase Tower in 2016 and finished a vital overhaul of the development’s plaza space on the nook of Ross and Pearl Street.

Stream Realty’s J.J. Leonard said the next: “Stream has a tremendous history at the asset with roots dating back to the days it was developed. We are so excited to see how these upcoming renovations from Fortis and new restaurants from Milkshake Concepts elevate and activate this already prestigious property in a prime Dallas Arts District location.”