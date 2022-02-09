‘Doomsday Glacier’ proves elusive to scientists | National News

Viral Videos

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
This photo provided by environmental scientist David Holland shows the midnight sun seen from the Dotson Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A large iceberg broke off the deteriorating Thwaites glacier and along with sea ice it is blocking two research ships with dozens of scientists from examining how fast its crucial ice shelf is falling apart. The smaller Dotson ice shelf is about 87 miles (140 kilometers) west of the Thwaites ice shelf. (David Holland via AP)



David Holland


Antarctica’s so-called Doomsday Glacier, nicknamed because it is huge and coming apart, is mostly thwarting an international effort to figure out how dangerously vulnerable it is.

A large iceberg broke off the deteriorating Thwaites glacier and, along with sea ice, it is blocking two research ships with dozens of scientists from examining how fast its crucial ice shelf is falling apart.

Scientists from around the world are part of a multi-year $50 million international effort to study the Florida-sized glacier by land, sea and below for the brief time the remote ice is reachable during the Antarctic summer.






This photo provided by environmental scientist David Holland shows tents set up on the Dotson Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A large iceberg broke off the deteriorating Thwaites glacier and along with sea ice it is blocking two research ships with dozens of scientists from examining how fast its crucial ice shelf is falling apart. The smaller Dotson ice shelf is about 87 miles (140 kilometers) west of the Thwaites ice shelf. (David Holland via AP)




Plans to examine the glacier’s crucial ice shelf haven’t been stopped but are sidetracked a bit, officials said.

This was the last of three international scientific expeditions aimed at the vulnerable ice shelf, said British Antarctic Survey geophysicist Rob Larter, chief scientist of the first research mission.

New York University environmental scientist David Holland, who planned to drill deep through the Thwaites ice shelf to measure the water’s warmth below it, is achingly close but not quite there.






Environment Doomsday Glacier Troubles

This photo provided by environmental scientist David Holland shows him on the Dotson Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. “Nobody can get to Thwaites this year,” Holland said Monday. “We tried to cut through it for a week. Couldn’t do it. So we’re next to it.” (David Holland via AP)




Improvising, Holland decamped at the nearby Dotson ice shelf to do his research where no human had been before. He’s hoping that along that blinding white ice and its rugged frozen cliffs he can learn about the unseen warm ocean water nibbling away at both Dotson and Thwaites from below. The smaller Dotson ice shelf is about 87 miles (140 kilometers) west of the Thwaites ice shelf.



