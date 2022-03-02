‘Double Cross’ Exclusive Clip: Detective Ryan Reneges On His Promise Not To Arrest Robin—But Robin’s Siblings Stand By Her Side





An ALLBLK series is debuting a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, they set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

On the latest episode airing Thursday on ALLBLK, Detective Ryan [Darrin Dewitt Henson] reneges on his promise not to arrest Robin [Judi Johnson.] Even though Robin’s brother Eric helped Detective Ryan save his kidnapped daughter Layla, the lawman is still itching to get Eric’s little sister behind bars.

“Don’t make me shoot you,” says Detective Ryan while pointing a gun at Robin alongside his backup.

Robin’s siblings Eric and Erica, however, have her back and they draw weapons of their own.

“Drop the f***king gun!” demands Eric. “Robin your brother and sister are ready to take a bullet for you, is that what you want?!” asks Detective Ryan.

Robin eventually drops her own weapon and goes to the detective willingly.

“I’m gonna be locked up in a cell again, story of my life,” says Robin as she’s whisked away.

Take an exclusive look below.

What happens next? You can find out when the next episode of “Double Cross” premieres Thursday, March 3 on ALLBLK.



Returning cast members this season include popular “Double Cross” stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha). “Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.









Source link