Double Oak Police Department mourns loss of 2 officers

Officer John Mestas and Officer Lonnie Sneed died of complications from COVID-19, within days of one another, according to police.

DOUBLE OAK, Texas — Large blue ribbons are tied around columns and trees outside the Town Hall of Double Oak.

The decorations are part of a community gesture in memory of Officer John Mestas and Officer Lonnie Street. They are Double Oak police officers who died from complications with COVID-19 this month.

“Two officers in eight days. Gone,” said Double Oak Police Chief Ruben Rivas.

The loss is emotional and hard for a department the size of Double Oak Police Department. It has a small staff of 10, including six patrol officers.

Officer Mestas was married with four children. Officer Sneed is also survived by a wife and five children.

As Double Oak Police Department remembers an officer who died in the line of duty, the staff is also busy helping to plan and organize two funerals for a couple of officers they considered family.

“We still have a mission, and we’ve got to continue that mission,” said Chief Rivas.