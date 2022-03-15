Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Connolly/Pool/Getty Photos, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, has examined constructive for COVID-19, in line with the vp’s workplace.

“Earlier right this moment, the Second Gentleman examined constructive for COVID-19,” Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vp, mentioned in an announcement. “Out of an abundance of warning, the Vice President is not going to take part in tonight’s occasion [on Equal Pay Day]. The Vice President examined damaging for COVID-19 right this moment and can proceed to check.”

Throughout his occasion marking Equal Pay Day on the White Home — an occasion each Harris and Emhoff have been slated to attend — President Joe Biden referenced Harris’ absence as a consequence of Emhoff’s constructive take a look at.

“One individual I’m significantly pleased with is, was going to be introducing me is Kamala Harris,” Biden mentioned. “Kamala selected to not take an opportunity since her husband had contracted COVID, though he is feeling very properly I am advised. By the way in which, when he examined, he is high-quality, however out of an abundance of warning, she determined she wasn’t going to affix us right this moment.”

“However let’s ship her our love, as a result of she’s one thing else. And I understand how proud she is of our crew,” he added.

Requested if Biden is being examined once more this night given his proximity to Harris earlier, the White Home identified that is not required by COVID protocols.

Biden, so far as we all know, was final examined on Sunday, and was damaging.

Emhoff had a public occasion earlier Tuesday. In honor of AmeriCorps Week, he visited the Marvin Gaye Greening Heart to tour the location and take part in a service challenge. He additionally spoke with two members of the press for a number of minutes on the occasion.

As second gentleman, Emhoff has traveled incessantly to COVID-19 vaccination clinics all through the nation to advertise photographs. Each he and Harris have acquired their booster doses.

Nationwide, COVID-19 instances and hospitalization charges proceed to say no steadily, although new wastewater information up to date this week from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention reveals the U.S. could also be seeing the beginning of an uptick in infections.

Information launched by the CDC on Tuesday additionally means that the omicron subvariant BA.2 has been practically doubling in its presence each week nationwide. As of March 12, BA.2 is estimated to account for 23.1% of latest instances within the U.S.

The info comes as nations in Europe and Asia, together with the UK, Germany and China, are seeing resurgences of the virus.

U.S. officers are intently monitoring the will increase abroad, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s high infectious illness specialist, advised CNN Tuesday.

“We’re clearly keenly concerned about what is going on on with that,” Fauci mentioned, including that he has spoken along with his U.Okay. counterparts who’ve pegged the rise to the extra transmissible BA.2 variant, the opening of society and waning immunity from prior an infection or vaccination.

ABC Information’ Mary Bruce and Arielle Mitropoulos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.