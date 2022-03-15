Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

Harris examined damaging on Tuesday.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, has examined constructive for COVID-19, in keeping with the vp’s workplace.
“Earlier as we speak, the Second Gentleman examined constructive for COVID-19,” Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vp, mentioned in an announcement. “Out of an abundance of warning, the Vice President is not going to take part in tonight’s occasion [on Equal Pay Day]. The Vice President examined damaging for COVID-19 as we speak and can proceed to check.”
Throughout his occasion marking Equal Pay Day on the White Home — an occasion each Harris and Emhoff have been slated to attend — President Joe Biden referenced Harris’ absence on account of Emhoff’s constructive check.
“One individual I’m notably pleased with is, was going to be introducing me is Kamala Harris,” Biden mentioned. “Kamala selected to not take an opportunity since her husband had contracted COVID, though he is feeling very properly I am instructed. By the best way, when he examined, he is advantageous, however out of an abundance of warning, she determined she wasn’t going to affix us as we speak.”
“However let’s ship her our love, as a result of she’s one thing else. And I understand how proud she is of our staff,” he added.
Requested if Biden is being examined once more this night given his proximity to Harris earlier, the White Home identified that is not required by COVID protocols.
Biden, so far as we all know, was final examined on Sunday, and was damaging.
