Doug Pederson to Jaguars: New Jacksonville hire will look to become first head coach to accomplish this feat

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to land Doug Pederson as their next head coach, hiring a coach with a Super Bowl championship on his resume. While Pederson may win big with the Jaguars, history is against him winning another title with his new team.

No NFL head coach has been able to win a Super Bowl championship with multiple franchises. The last head coach to even win a championship with two different teams was Weeb Eubank with the Baltimore Colts (1958, 1959) and New York Jets (1968).

Here’s a look at all the head coaches who have led two different franchises to the Super Bowl:

The task for Pederson to win a championship in Jacksonville is even more daunting, especially since he has more playoff wins as a head coach (four) than the Jaguars have since the 2002 realignment (three). The Jaguars are one of four NFL teams to never even play in a Super Bowl, so Pederson getting Jacksonville that far would be a huge accomplishment.

The Jaguars have won more than six games once in a season since the start of 2011 — an NFL-worst 47-130 in that span (.266 win percentage). Turning around Jacksonville and getting the Jaguars a Super Bowl championship may etch Pederson into the conversation of the greatest head coaches in NFL history — based on the merit of what he was able to accomplish with two franchises.