Downtown Dallas’ 56-story Renaissance Tower has sold

One among downtown Dallas’ greatest skyscrapers has a brand new proprietor.

The 56-story Renaissance Tower on Elm Road is finest recognized for its double X lighting and ornamental towers on prime.

The 1.73 million-square-foot high-rise at 1201 Elm Road was in-built 1974 and has been below management of a New York lender, Sq. Mile Capital, since final 12 months.

Now an organization arrange by San Antonio-based GrayStreet Companions has acquired the large downtown tower, county deed data present.

An affiliate of Sq. Mile Capital offered financing for the acquisition. Phrases of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

GrayStreet Companions is a diversified actual property developer and investor that has completed greater than three million sq. ft of offers within the San Antonio space.

The corporate focuses on repurposing older properties. One among its present offers is the redevelopment of the historic Lone Star brewery complicated south of downtown San Antonio.

Renaissance Tower is at the moment lower than 60% leased. The constructing was posted for foreclosures sale by the earlier proprietor in early 2021 after debtors defaulted on greater than $100 million in debt.

Renaissance Tower is the third main downtown skyscraper to lately change arms.

In March the 50-story Trammell Crow Middle on Ross Avenue was bought by investor Regent Properties, which has workplaces in Dallas and California.

One other downtown Dallas skyscraper, the 40-story Bryan Tower, was bought by native investor and developer Jonas Woods, who plans to transform a part of the workplace tower into flats.

Dallas-Fort Price is likely one of the prime markets within the nation for workplace constructing gross sales to date in 2022. By the primary quarter, greater than $1.1 billion in D-FW workplace properties have modified arms.