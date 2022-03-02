Downtown Dallas’ newest condo tower is half sold

Downtown Dallas’ newest residential condominium tower has hit the halfway mark for sales.

The Hall Arts Residences opened in 2020, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic. But the posh home tower has recently seen a surge in sales.

The 28-story luxury residential high-rise sits in the middle of the downtown Dallas Arts District on Flora Street. The $250 million residential tower and adjoining hotel are a project of developer Hall Group.

Units in the sleek residential tower average 3,800 square feet, and prices start at $2.5 million for the remaining two dozen or so condos left for sale.

“We feel good about it,” said developer Craig Hall. “2020 was terrible but 2021 was good, and we are really busy now.”

The Hall Arts Residences is the first such for-sale high-rise built in downtown Dallas since the 42-story Museum Tower opened in 2010.

The Hall Arts building includes a third-floor lounge, a fitness room, a wine storage room, a spa treatment room and a large dining and meeting room.

Outside there is a lap pool overlooking Flora Street, a smaller soaking pool and outdoor lounge areas and grills.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is marketing the building.