Downtown Library Site of a Juneteenth Event

The auditorium of the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library will be the site of a “History of the Black Church Tradition Through Song,” a Juneteenth celebration.

The event will be presented from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

The program is open to all ages and is sponsored by the Religion Diversity Initiative of the Metropolitan Library System.

“For centuries, music has been a fundamental part of black church tradition,” said Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., the renowned Harvard University historian.

“The Black Church was the cultural cauldron that Black people created to combat a system designed in every way to crush their spirit,” commented Rev. Larry Terrell Crudup, the key presenter of the program.

The program will feature songs of the Barnett Family Singers.

Also, the program will have a question and answer period at the end of the performance.

Seating is limited, so patrons are being encouraged to arrive early. Seating will go to the first 100 patrons to arrive.

The program can be watched on Facebook at facebook.com/metrolibrary.