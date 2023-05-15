Doyle Brunson, the “Godfather of Poker” who was a 2-time world champion, dies at 89

Doyle Brunson was a well known poker participant and two-time world champion, (*89*) died at the age of 89, in step with his agent Brian Balsbaugh. The circle of relatives launched a remark thru Balsbaugh’s Twitter account, pronouncing the passing of “a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather”. Brunson, nicknamed “Godfather of Poker” and “Texas Dolly”, gained 10 World Series of Poker tournaments and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988. He additionally authored the e-book “Super System” in 1979, which is thought of as as a pioneering paintings in poker technique. Brunson’s affect prolonged past the poker world and he was mourned by way of many together with actor James Woods, (*89*) described him as “the greatest poker player who ever lived”.





Doyle Brunson is pictured previous to play at the ultimate desk of the World Series of Poker on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, in Las Vegas.

Isaac Brekken / AP



Many other folks in the poker trade mourned Brunson’s passing, together with the five-time WSOP-winner Scotty Nguyen and his long-time opponent Daniel Negreanu. Brunson was born in Texas and performed basketball sooner than he become a skilled poker participant.

AFP contributed to this file.