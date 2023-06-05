Dozens of South American Migrants Flown to California – NBC Los Angeles

On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and migrant rights advocates reported that 16 Venezuelan and Colombian migrants entered the U.S. thru Texas and had been then flown to California by means of a chartered airplane, the place they had been left outdoor a church in Sacramento. Eddie Carmona, marketing campaign director at PICO California, a faith-based group organizing workforce that has been helping the migrants, said that the younger women and men had been dropped off on Friday with just a backpack’s price of assets every, outdoor the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. Carmona defined that the migrants already had their asylum circumstances processed via U.S. immigration officers and got courtroom dates, when “individuals representing a private contractor” approached them outdoor a migrant middle in El Paso, Texas. The people promised to lend a hand the migrants get jobs and to their ultimate vacation spot, Carmona says such guarantees weren’t honoured. He added that the migrants had no clue the place they had been or what to do after being dropped off in Sacramento.

Newsom held a gathering with the migrants on Saturday, along Attorney General Rob Bonta, and realized that the crowd used to be moved from Texas to New Mexico after which flown to Sacramento by means of non-public chartered jet. Newsom said in a launched commentary, “We are working closely with the Mayor’s office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases.” Furthermore, Newsom pledged to examine who funded the crowd’s adventure and if any one had misled them with false guarantees or dedicated any felony offences like kidnapping.

Recently, Republican governors of Texas and Florida were sending migrants to Democratic strongholds with out caution as section of a marketing campaign to refocus consideration to what they believe are the Biden management’s failed border insurance policies.