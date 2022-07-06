DPD Chief says they had less violence this 4th of July than last

Dallas Police say they cancelled some holidays and paid time beyond regulation to herald extra officers to take care of what’s historically probably the most violent weekend of the yr.

DALLAS — Traditionally, 4th of July weekend is probably the most violent weekend of the yr in Dallas. Last yr there have been 10 individuals shot and 4 others died from gun violence.

But this weekend was totally different.

”We had no lives misplaced to gunfire this weekend. We had 25 less shootings this weekend than we had last yr,” stated Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Police Department.

Chief Eddie Garcia says they introduced in additional officers on time beyond regulation, cancelled some holidays and put officers in areas the place violence tends to erupt.

”What occurred over the weekend was not an accident. It was not luck. It was as a result of hard-working women and men sacrificed their household time, sacrificed their 4th of July to do the most effective for this metropolis,” stated Garcia.

Garcia says he needs he had that sort of man energy each weekend however the division wants extra sources. There are at the moment 3,081 sworn officers however he says he wants 3,500. He says his division is stretched skinny.

”No query that with extra sources we are able to transfer the needle even additional than we’ve got completed right here,” stated Garcia.

He says, because the Chief, his biggest concern is gun violence with extra than 400 million firearms in circulation throughout the U.S.

”As a police chief you recognize laws is nice nevertheless it’s not going to miraculously dissolve each hearth arm that’s in circulation,” stated Garcia.

So they give attention to taking unlawful firearms and violent criminals off the road however that can be the place the neighborhood is available in.

Mar Butler is a violence interrupter with Dallas Cred, an extension of Youth Advocate Programs, and he agrees.

His group is teaming up with different teams to get the message out that the neighborhood must be half of the answer.

”We want to come back collectively to become involved. We know precisely the place the violent crime goes to start earlier than it even occurs however but we nonetheless keep silent, and silence is condoning violence. We have to talk up,” stated Butler.

He says he is aware of there could be mistrust of legislation enforcement and that’s why he and others go into probably the most violent areas to get individuals to speak to them.

”This is our metropolis and our downside and we’ve got to become involved some form of means. We can’t preserve giving permission to criminals to commit violence,” stated Butler.