DPD looking for suspect after woman found dead in field

The Dallas Police Department is lately looking out for suspects in reference to the dying of a woman found in an open field on Saturday morning.
According to reviews, police had been known as to the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue round 7:40 a.m. on Saturday the place the woman was once came upon deceased.
Although the reason for dying is but to be decided, government have introduced a full-scale investigation into the topic and are treating it as a murder.
At provide, the sufferer’s id is being withheld till her circle of relatives has been notified.
The case stays ongoing, with police interesting to any individual who could have information to touch Detective David Grubbs by way of telephone at 469-540-6377 or e mail at [email protected], referencing case quantity 067988-2023.