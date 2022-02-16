DPD Search For Critical Missing Elderly Woman Ends After Ethel Burrell Is Found Safe – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Dallas Police Department had turned to public to help find a missing elderly woman.

Ethel Burrell had been last seen on February 14 around 8:45 a.m. She was driving a Toyota sedan in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road.

READ MORE: Texas Elections Officials: 1 In 4 Mail-In Ballots Rejected For Not Complying With New State Law

READ MORE: 2 Deputies Injured In Shooting, Suspect Shot And Killed Near Houston

Burrell, 73, was located safe just after 5:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

MORE NEWS: Popular Restaurants Part Of $250M ‘District 121’ Development On The Way To McKinney

Officials have not said where she was found.