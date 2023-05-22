DPS to brief Public Safety Committee on Austin partnership

The Austin City Council’s Public Safety Committee will obtain a briefing from regulation enforcement this morning on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) patrols in Austin.

The initiative, which started on March 30, is lately on pause as soldiers focal point their consideration on border towns following the expiration of Title 42.





DPS quickly halts partnership in Austin



The targets of the partnership are to scale back visitors deaths and violent crime and liberate Austin Police Department (APD) officials to reply to emergency calls extra temporarily.

According to APD, there were “significant decreases in violent crime, response times, and calls for service,” because the program started. The division used a data-driven means to determine crime “hot-spots” in addition to high-travel roads maximum commonplace for crashes – and deployed soldiers to the ones places.

Violent crime dropped 58% within the crime sizzling spot spaces the place DPS deployed, in accordance to APD’s leader information officer. DPS’ presence additionally helped APD reply to emergency calls extra temporarily.

The program has additionally drawn complaint from closely patrolled communities, with citizens feeling like they have been being unfairly centered with visitors stops. City Council participants shared a few of these considerations at a separate briefing previous this month.

Chief Joseph Chacon is offering an summary to council participants and taking questions.

The assembly began at 10 a.m. We will replace this tale all through the day.