Dr. Carole Hall Hardeman Dead

Dr. Carole Hall Hardeman, 86, who began her career as a music teacher at Northeast High school, then was executive director of the Southeast Center for Human Relations Studies at the University of Oklahoma and went on to serve as vice president of academic affairs at LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis, Tenn., died on Jan. 7 after a fall in Dallas, Texas.

She served as associate graduate dean and professor at Langston University at Oklahoma City.

After she retired from Langston, Dr. Hall became chairman of the Ira D. and Rubye Hibler Hall Endowed Lecture Series at Langston.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 12 at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Major L. Jemison officiated.

Interment was held at Trice Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Temple & Sons Funeral Directors.

Carole Amirice Hall was born on March 24, 1935, in Muskogee to Ira D. Hall Sr. and Rubye Hibler Hall.

After she graduated from Douglass High School in Oklahoma City, she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., and received a master of science degree and a doctor of education degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Hardeman was founding editor of The Centerboard Journal, and was author of a textbook series on mathematics and science instruction for middle school teachers.

She was a member of the National Alliance of Black School Educators and was chairman of that organization’s Commission on Higher Education.

Dr. Hardeman was a member of The Links, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Jack & Jill of America.

She was married to Curtis L. Hardeman.

Dr. Hardeman had been visiting with her daughter (Paula S. Hardeman) when her daughter died on Dec. 30.

Mrs. Hardeman is survived by a sister, Jessilyn Hall Head.

Also, she is survived by two brothers: Ira D. Hall Jr. and John A. Hall.



