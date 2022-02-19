Dr. Fauci warns against ‘prematurely’ ending mask mandates

we’re starting to see states dropped mask mandates California says it’s entering into the endemic phase is now the time to ease restrictions? Well, you know, it’s a complicated issue because if you look at the recommendations from the CDC based on their metrics of looking at the country and the degree of of activity. Most of the country, in fact 95-97% of the country falls within the either substantial or high range, which for the C. D. C. That’s their recommendation to continue masking the complicating conflating issue is that the cases are rapidly coming down. And if you look at The the charts on a day by day and then seven day weekly average the hospitalizations and the cases are going right down. So it very well may be that the plans on some of the local level are going to coincide with the level to come down to the point where with the C. D. C. Which I was already announced that they’re going to be giving a modification of their metrics that would determine whether or not masking should be done on an indoor basis. And to relying much more heavily on hospitalizations than on cases. And we should be hearing about that reasonably soon. It’s understandable. You know, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of pent up fatigue on the people’s part about the restrictions. But we better be careful because it is a bit risky to doing something prematurely. Even though when all things turn out, you might be correct in doing that. It’s risky if you do it a bit too soon when it comes to mask and talking about risky. Is it too soon to remove masks from schools or should we continue to mask Children in schools? Well again uh the C. D. C. Is a science based organization. They based their their recommendations on evidence and data and science and they still recommend right now given the degree of dynamics of virus in the communities that killed that Children in school should still be masked as well as teachers. What are some of the benchmarks that you would like to see personally before uh dropping or easing restrictions are recommending that restrictions should be eased? Well I think it’s going to be coming out reasonably soon from the C. D. C. And I would agree with with with what they’re going to be doing? I can’t tell you when I hope it’s going to be really soon where they’re going to come out with a degree with a set of metrics that people at the local level can follow. I mean as you know the C. D. C. Recommends but the ultimate decisions about what happens really has to take place at the local level because the local health authorities know best what’s good for their community. But the CDC will be making recommendations of new types of metrics and you alluded to it just now, focusing more on hospitalizations. Is it less important to look at cases is is that where we’re at at this point? Well I think if you look at the example of what’s happened with a micron which clearly is a very, very transmissible virus with a lot of breakthroughs and people who have been vaccinated and even boosted. And yet if you look at the ratio of the hospitalization to the cases, it’s a pretty big discrepancy compared to what we saw with delta. So you might be overreacting in a sense if you let cases in a relatively less severe situation dominated as opposed to looking at what really counts is making sure people don’t get sick and get seriously ill. Let’s talk about the new stealth on Macron or this new sub variant that’s that’s emerged. How concerned are you with it? Well, first of all, it’s the general principle from experience that we’ve all had in the last two plus years. We take all variants seriously. You watch them closely and to determine what the pattern is right now, the level of this Be a two, which is the new sublimity Ege of a micron compared to the original a micron which is B A. One that’s only about a little bit less than 4% of the isolates in this country, in the countries that have a high level of this variant. Next Denmark and the UK and others. What we’re learning that it appears to be a bit more transmissible than the original R Macron, but it doesn’t appear to have any more severity of disease. So it looks like it’s similar in many respects except for a slight increase capability of being transmitted. Is that a good mark in terms of the pandemic? Again as it becomes more transmissible but it’s not as severe. Are we entering that endemic phase And it’s evidence as the sub variants? Well it is possible Christopher but you really can’t say for sure. I mean this is a very wily virus. It’s fooled us before. I believe that there’s enough background immunity in the population either from prior infection hopefully followed by a vaccination or by a vaccination and a boost that even if the virus does change a bit, unless it makes a dramatic new change. If it changes a bit there’ll still be enough of background immunity to contain it from being a public health. Real challenge in the sense of continuing the trajectory down and down and down. If we gotta turn around on a blip that comes back up we better be prepared to respond to that and to reinforce some of the mitigations that went into it? Turning around and coming down anyway. I want to know on a personal level. I mean what precautions are you still taking? Are you still advising for for yourself and for your friends and for your family? Well I’m vaccinated, I’m boosted, I wear a mask in all indoor settings when I’m in a situation um where there’s a congregate setting indoors I remember of my age. I am in a higher risk group, so I think it’s a bit different than A 35 year old healthy person. I’m thank goodness, thank God, reasonably healthy. But my age does put me in a high risk group so I take an extra special care. The nature of my job does not have me travel much. I’m kind of went to the Washington area because on the chief medical advisor to the president, so I kind of have to be around when the president wants me. So uh I I take pretty good precautions. Yeah.
‘We better be careful’: Dr. Fauci warns against ‘prematurely’ ending mask mandates
With COVID-19 cases around the U.S. plummeting, cities and states are responding accordingly by shedding pandemic restrictions like mask mandates. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he understands the desire to return to a sense of normalcy, but he also wants to make sure the country doesn’t ease up too soon.
“There’s a lot of… pent-up fatigue on the people’s part about the restrictions,” Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said in a one-on-one interview with Hearst Washington Correspondent Christopher Salas. “We got to be careful because it is a bit risky to do something prematurely, even though when all things turn out you might be correct.”
In recent weeks, a number of states, including New York, California, Rhode Island, Illinois and New Jersey, announced plans to drop their indoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals. The decisions have led many to question whether the end of the pandemic is in sight. Meanwhile, others, like Fauci, are still expressing caution.
Fauci said that currently more than 90% of the country still falls in the “high-risk” range against COVID-19, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards. However, he acknowledges that could change very quickly as cases continue to drop, adding that the decision by states to end mask mandates could time up perfectly with the lowering degree of risk.
On a federal level, Fauci expects the CDC to release an update on its own masking requirements fairly soon.
“I can’t tell you when [the CDC will release its update], I hope it going to be really soon,” Fauci said. “But they are going to come out with a set of metrics that people at the local level can follow.”
Going forward, Fauci said he believes the better metric to gauge the severity of the spread of COVID-19 will be hospitalizations rather than total cases, highlighting omicron’s high transmissibility but relatively low severity compared to other variants.
“If you look at the example of what happened with omicron, which clearly is a very, very transmissible virus with a lot of breakthroughs in people who have been vaccinated and even boosted,” Fauci said. “And yet, if you look at the ratio of the hospitalizations to the cases, it’s a pretty big discrepancy compared to what we saw with delta.
“So you might be overreacting in a sense if you let cases in a relatively less severe situation dominate, as opposed to looking at what really counts, which is making sure people don’t get sick and get seriously ill.”
As for subvariants that continue to pop up — the most recent iteration being stealth omicron — Fauci said it is hard to predict the future impact. Though with stealth omicron specifically, the early data shows that it is slightly more transmissible than the original omicron variant but is not any more severe, he said.
Despite falling cases and rising herd immunity, Fauci said he is not ready to label this the endemic phase. But, he said that the data is trending in the right direction.
“It is possible, but you really can’t say for sure,” Fauci said. “I believe there is enough background immunity in the population, either from prior infection hopefully followed by a vaccination, or by a vaccination and a boost, that even if the virus changes a bit… they’ll still be enough background immunity to contain it from being a public health challenge.”