Columbia College Physician Suspended Indefinitely For Tweet About Darkish Skinned Black Mannequin
Some of these issues are SO simple to keep away from and but white people simply regularly stroll smack-dab into them over and over and over.
In line with an article in NBC New York, Columbia College’s chair of the psychiatry division, Dr. Jeffery Lieberman, has been suspended indefinitely for comments he made on Twitter about dark-skinned mannequin Nyakim Gatwech.
Lieberman’s tweet got here in response to a different tweet claiming that Nyakim held the Guinness World Report for having the “darkest skin ever seen on earth”. Pardon us whereas our eyeballs roll out of our heads, onto the ground, and beneath the mattress. How the f*** is even suppose to be measured??
As you may think, the “freak of nature” line despatched Twitter right into a triggered tailspin and many individuals, together with different Black docs and Nyakim herself started to name Lieberman on his BS.
Lieberman did delete the tweet and apologize for his ignorance however ain’t no one actually attempting to listen to all that as of late.
“An apology from me to the Black group, to ladies, and to all of you will not be sufficient,” the e-mail learn. “I’ve harm many, and I’m starting to know the work forward to make wanted private modifications and over time regain your belief.”
Lieberman has subsequently deleted his complete Twitter account. Figures.
Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman slammed online for comments about Nyakim Gatwech skin
