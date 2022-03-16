Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith Named Harris-Stowe State University’s First Black Woman President

Harris-Stowe State College has made an historic selection for its 21st president. Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was named the college’s first Black lady president in late February, Fox 2 News reported.
“Dr. Collins Smith exemplifies Harris-Stowe’s core values of non-public progress, respect, innovation, range, and excellence. She has demonstrated her extraordinary capability to attach with all of our stakeholders and to catapult Harris-Stowe ahead in these vital occasions,” Chair of the Board of Regents Michael McMillan mentioned, in accordance with the information outlet.
Collins Smith served because the Traditionally Black Faculty and College (HBCU) interim president for lower than a yr. She led the college by means of bomb threats earlier this yr and helped it elevate greater than $3.5 million in scholarships, and donations, in accordance with The St. Louis American.
Harris-Stowe is a product of the 1954 merger of Harris Lecturers Faculty, which was established for white college students, and Stowe Lecturers Faculty for future Black academics of elementary colleges in St. Louis. Following the legacy of Ruth Harris, the primary African American lady president of Stowe Lecturers Faculty in 1940, Dr. Collins Smith assumed her official function on March 1.
Collins Smith’s profession in greater schooling started at Harris-Stowe State College in 2010. A St. Louis native and a product of The Ville Neighborhood, she earned an academic doctorate in greater schooling management from Maryville College. Collins Smith attended Saint Louis College, the place she earned a grasp of social work diploma and a grasp of public well being diploma. She additionally studied social work and graduated from the College of Central Missouri.
Her appointment is a testomony to the achievements that led her up to now. She has been acknowledged many occasions with management and repair awards, together with the Equal Training Alternative Group Pioneer Award, the NAACP Ben Hooks Neighborhood Chief award, and the AKA Central Area’s Excellent Instructional Development Basis Captain award, in accordance with a university press release.