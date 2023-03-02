Dr. Mary Bowden Rejects Texas Medical Board Compromise, Requests Public Hearing Over COVID Treatments

A Houston physician dealing with nameless proceedings over COVID-19 remedies has rejected a disciplinary compromise be offering from the Texas Medical Board (TMB).

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist who studied drugs at each the University of Texas and Stanford University, says she has effectively handled greater than 5,500 COVID-19 sufferers and not using a unmarried loss of life. She drew controversy in 2021 for selling Ivermectin and different early remedies whilst publicly criticizing vaccine mandates.

After receiving proceedings final yr, the TMB introduced an investigation and final week held a casual agreement convention with Bowden and her legal professionals. At the realization of the convention, Bowden says TMB presented the an identical of a plea deal that will require her to pay a $5,000 wonderful, attend 8 hours of constant clinical training, and retake a jurisprudence exam required for all state-certified physicians.

“This was a closed-door meeting, during which I could accept their offer,” Bowden informed The Texan. “But I will not plead guilty to crimes I did not commit. I want the opportunity to have my case heard in a public hearing and to call and examine witnesses.”

Responsible for licensing clinical pros in Texas, TMB has the authority to self-discipline or revoke certifications. Last December, the board disciplined or suspended 22 physicians for violations unrelated to COVID-19 remedies.

According to Bowden’s lawyer Steve Mitby, two participants of the TMB board and two legal professionals for TMB additionally attended the convention, however Bowden and her legal professionals had been ordered to not percentage the identities of the opposite attendees.

“Texas Medical Board proceedings amount to a ‘Star Chamber,’” Mitby informed The Texan, relating to a courtroom used for rigged and secretive trials through English monarchs prior to being abolished through Parliament in 1641.

Mitby additionally famous that some of the TMB participants provide for the convention was once a San Antonio doctor focusing on a unique box of medication, whilst the opposite was once a human assets administrator for a medical institution.

Under Texas statute, proceedings to the TMB would possibly stay nameless to the physician topic to the investigation. Bowden says she most effective is aware of the proceedings in opposition to her are from workforce or directors at Texas Health Huguley Hospital and Houston Methodist Medical Center.

One grievance regards Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Jason Jones, who reduced in size COVID-19 in September 2021 and attempted unsuccessfully to acquire Ivermectin.

Jones was once admitted to Huguley Hospital and intubated on October 7, 2021. After medical institution workforce positioned him in a medically precipitated coma, his spouse Erin Jones asked he be handled with Ivermectin, however the medical institution denied her request. She acquired a 2d opinion from Bowden after which sued for a courtroom order to manage Ivermectin, however the medical institution filed an enchantment and known as the police to dam a nurse introduced through Erin from giving Jones the medicine.

Late in November 2021, an appeals courtroom dominated the medical institution may no longer be compelled to permit Ivermectin remedy, however Erin Jones says she secretly carried out Ivermectin to her husband in paste shape and he was once launched from the medical institution in May 2022. Bowden says she didn’t know Erin carried out the medicine in secret.

Although Jones’ spouse asked the remedy in courtroom paperwork, in a letter to Bowden’s lawyer, the TMB cited allegations that Bowden prescribed Ivermectin for the remedy of COVID-19 “while [Jones] was in the ICU, without evaluating him, or obtaining informed consent for this use.”

Last yr, TMB additionally mentioned they had been investigating allegations that Bowden posted pictures of the workforce and physicians of Texas Health Huguley Hospital who refused to manage Ivermectin “with the intent to harass, threaten and intimidate, which jeopardized their safety.”

During final Friday’s listening to, Bowden mentioned she was once no longer given the identify of the knowledgeable that equipped advisement to the board, was once no longer authorized to cross-examine that knowledgeable, and that the collaborating TMB doctor desirous about medical institution procedures moderately than affected person results.

Patient’s rights lawyer Beth Parlato, who represented Jones, informed The Texan that all over the pandemic she and co-counsel Ralph Lorigo filed 189 instances around the country on behalf of hospitalized COVID-19 sufferers in search of get entry to to Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine.

“80 of those went to a hearing and we won the right to try in 40 cases,” mentioned Parlato. “Of the 40 we won, 38 patients recovered and two died; one was a severely medically compromised 14-year-old girl and the other was a woman in her mid-sixties who had been ill for months.”

Parlota added that her criminal staff gained all however some of the instances that went prior to a Republican pass judgement on, however misplaced each case that went prior to a Democratic pass judgement on.

“Now the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration have backtracked on warnings against Ivermectin and taken a more neutral stance, but these doctors are still facing consequences,” mentioned Parlota.

The CDC’s current guidelines state that whilst“there are currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19,” ongoing medical trials would possibly supply extra information about “hypothesized uses in the future.”

A 2d grievance to TMB states that Bowden was once suspended from the Houston Methodist Medical Center “due to failure to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and placing patients at risk.”

In November 2021, Houston Methodist publicly introduced its suspension of Bowden’s medical institution privileges and accused her of “spreading dangerous misinformation” about COVID-19.

TMB regulations stipulate that investigations will have to be finished inside 180 days of a grievance, however final May, a board investigator notified Bowden’s lawyer that the investigation would take longer since “there were unavoidable delays in obtaining an expert review of the matter under investigation in this case.” The TMB at the beginning scheduled a convention with Bowden for July 27, 2021, however unexpectedly postponed the convention with out rationalization on July 15.

Mitby mentioned there is not any mandated timeline for finishing the method and that TMB has no longer but equipped a plea deal be offering in writing.

“TMB is dragging this out,” mentioned Mitby. “This is essentially a woke institution in the pocket of Big Pharma.”

Texas Sen. Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) has filed legislation that may limit nameless third- celebration proceedings to TMB and require the board to stick to timelines for the investigation and determination of proceedings.

Bowden has additionally sued Houston Methodist Hospital in search of information associated with COVID-19 deaths and monetary preparations associated with remedy. Although a district courtroom pass judgement on pushed aside the case final month, Bowden has filed an enchantment.



TMB didn’t reply to The Texan‘s request for remark by the point of newsletter.

Correction: A prior model of this newsletter misstated that Bowden prescribed the Ivermectin paste to Jones. We be apologetic about the mistake.