Dr Pepper And Blue Bell Release Exciting New Ice Cream Flavor

The delightful new concoction from the two iconic Texas brands consists of creamy vanilla ice cream mixed together with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, Sales and Marketing, in a statement. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

Blue Bell says that Dr Pepper Float will be hitting the shelves of select Texas stores — along with 22 other U.S. states — beginning on May 18. The new flavor will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through next year, according to a release.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, in a statement.

Founded back in 1885 in Waco, Texas, Dr Pepper is the oldest major soft drink in the country. Currently headquartered in the Lone Star State, the popular soft drink company offers its distinct 23-flavor, bubbly beverage throughout the world.

U.S. ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries was established back in 1907, in the small town of Brenham, Texas. Since then, the company has become a top-selling ice cream brand in the country — despite only being sold in 23 states — offering a delicious frozen treat roster of over 40 flavors.

For more information about Blue Bell, as well as a complete list of their products that are available in stores, visit www.bluebell.com.

