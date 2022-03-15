Dr. Seuss classics including ‘One Fish, Two Fish…’ and ‘Horton Hears a Who!’ coming to Netflix

Netflix

Netflix has introduced a collabo that would make any Grinch’s coronary heart develop three sizes. The streaming service is teaming up with Dr. Suess Enterprises for 5 new animated sequence and specials based mostly on the youngsters’s creator’s beloved classics.

Included can be diversifications of Horton Hears a Who!, The Sneetches, One Fish, Two Fish, Pink Fish, Blue Fish, Thidwick The Massive-Hearted Moose, and Wacky Wednesday.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood veteran Dustin Ferrer will govt produce the lineup.

The streaming service first teamed up with Dr. Suess Enterprises in 2019 for the sequence adaptation of Inexperienced Eggs and Ham, which can launch its second season on Netflix April 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.