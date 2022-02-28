Draft targets, cap casualties and Mike McCarthy’s status

The NFL scouting combine starts next week in Indianapolis and the event is entering a world of change. Player agents along with the NFL Players Association threatened a boycott of the annual event of college prospects due to COVID-19 policies that deprived outside trainers and coaches access to players they worked with prior to the combine. Several agents and union officials were also upset with the event turning into a prime-time affair where workouts that normally take place during the day were moved to the evening.

One agent and one union official each described the combine as an “antiquated” event. Officials from the combine relented and will allow private trainers access to the prospective draft picks. But it seems change is forthcoming for the combine given rumblings from player agents and union officials.

The Cowboys enter this event with the No. 24 overall selection in the first round of April’s draft and numerous unanswered questions for owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy.

We explore the key issues for the Cowboys and the combine overall.

Who replaces Rich and where do we go from here?

Rich Dalrymple, the Dallas Cowboys vice president of public relations, looks out from the podium during the Cowboys state of the team news conference on Wednesday, July 29, 2015, in Oxnard, CA, prior to the start of their NFL training camp. Head coach Jason Garrett is behind him. (Smiley N. Pool – Staff Photographer)

Rich Dalrymple spent 32 years with the Cowboys as their PR chief but he retired quietly in late January. On Feb. 16, ESPN reported the Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to a handful of team cheerleaders who accused Dalrymple of voyeurism in 2015. Dalrymple was owner Jerry Jones’ key voice and confidant on several issues surrounding the team and the league. Dalrymple’s departure raises questions about who will replace him and whether the Cowboys have a workplace problem, an issue that seems to be spreading across the NFL. Jones normally spends time with the Cowboys’ beat writers during the combine for an hourlong chat on the legendary team bus. If these talks happen next week, Jones will be pressed on whether his organization has major issues within its team executive ranks. Of course, Jones will be asked who will replace Dalrymple.

So what’s Mike McCarthy’s job status?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) and head coach Mike McCarthy visit on the sideline as rookies go through minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)

The Cowboys head coach is scheduled to address the media on Tuesday and it’s clear his job status is on shaky ground. After a quick exit in the playoffs, rumors surfaced about whether Jerry Jones needs to replace McCarthy, an idea Jones dismissed. What complicates matters is former Saints coach Sean Payton, a close friend of the Jones family, is available to coach in 2023. Jones didn’t make it easy on McCarthy by convincing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a head coaching candidate, to remain with the organization. If you include offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who also had some interviews for head coaching jobs, that’s three candidates to replace McCarthy should things go wrong in 2022 or beyond. McCarthy’s approach to questions about his job security will be measured immensely at the combine.

Do you sign safety Jayron Kearse?

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates an interception against New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana December 2, 2021. (Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer)

The Cowboys’ leading tackler is one of 21 unrestricted free agents hitting the market. Cowboys officials spoke with Kearse’s representatives about wanting him to return. Kearse seemed like a perfect fit for the Cowboys defensive scheme. He’s a long safety (6-4, 215 pounds) that the team moved to linebacker and he excelled at it. When the Cowboys get under the salary cap, and they must do so by 3 p.m. on March 16, the space created won’t just be for Kearse. Yet Kearse’s salary demands could exceed what the franchise is willing to pay at a position it hasn’t placed a high value on in previous seasons. The Cowboys have other free-agent issues such as what to do with defensive end Randy Gregory and tight end Dalton Schultz. Do you franchise those players? The franchise tag deadline is March 8. Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is also a free agent, and it’s assumed the team will bring him back, considering the year he had.

Who becomes a cap casualty?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) sports a helmet with red, white and blue stripes (for Veterans Day) before the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (John F. Rhodes / Special Contributor)

The Cowboys are an estimated $22.1 million over the salary cap, and when the league year starts on March 16 the team will be under the projected $208.2 million. In 2021, the salary cap was $182.5 million and based on league projections the cap could rise more than $25 million per team. However, two key starters, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, might be cap casualties to help the Cowboys get under the cap and create salary cap room. Amari Cooper is scheduled to make $20 million if he’s on the roster on March 20, the fifth day of the league year. If the Cowboys make Cooper a post-June 1 cut, they create $20 million in savings with just $2 million in dead money. Lawrence is another possible cap casualty. His release opens up $19 million in savings with $8 million in dead money on the books. Of course, the Cowboys have triggers in several contracts — Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, La’el Collins among others — that create restructures and open up cap space for 2022. The meetings team officials will have with agents next week might determine who is on the roster for next season.

So who are the draft targets?

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, CEO and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, right, and other Cowboys executives wait to make their first round pick in the war room on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Ashley Landis / Staff Photographer)

It’s hard to say who the Cowboys draft at No. 24 overall, and of course in the following six rounds. In the last two seasons, the Cowboys stuck with their draft board in the first round and then drafted the highest-ranked player, overreaching for need. Here are five players worth checking out at the combine whether they are working out or speaking with the media.

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, C/G. Talented player with position flexibility Cowboys like.

2. Logan Hall, Houston, DE. Cowboys like length (6-5, 278) and players from Senior Bowl.

3. Nakobe Dean, Georgia, ILB. He might fit well with Micah Parsons as the inside linebacker.

4. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, C/G. He’s made 35 starts in three seasons for the Aggies.

5. Travon Walker, Georgia, DE. Has the size (6-5, 270) but might be better suited as a run stopper.

Three questions for the NFL draft

The No. 1 overall pick is?

Last year, Jacksonville selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall. Now with the No. 1 pick again, the Jags could go in different directions. Improving the offensive line with one of the top tackles in the draft, Evan Neal from Alabama or Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State, seem like safe picks. Some of the top edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeau (Oregon) and Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) are hard to bypass. Each comes with traits the Jaguars would want. This draft is deep along the offensive and defensive lines, so talent can be obtained on the second and third days.

What about the quarterbacks?

We have another question: Will a quarterback go in the Top 10? The last time a quarterback wasn’t selected in the Top 10 was 2013. We’ve seen 19 quarterbacks combined drafted in the Top 10 since Blake Bortles (Central Florida) went No. 3 overall to Jacksonville in 2014. There is no clear No. 1 QB yet, but Liberty’s Malik Willis impressed scouts and NFL personnel at the Senior Bowl. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is highly regarded but some scouts are concerned about his hand size. He didn’t want his hands measured at the Senior Bowl and he dropped a snap in the wet weather during one of the practices, so Pickett’s measurements will be a thing in Indy. Of the teams in the Top 15, Detroit, Houston, Carolina, Atlanta, Denver and Washington could all draft quarterbacks. But these teams also have other needs and might stick with their current situations at quarterback.

Q&A with TCU’s Obinna Eze

TCU tackle Obinna Eze started 36 games in the last three seasons between Memphis and TCU. The 6-8 Eze played mainly left tackle, but in his redshirt freshman season, he was the swing tackle for Memphis. Eze said he’s going to measure well at the combine thanks to his 37-inch arms and his 7-2 wingspan. We spoke with him about his journey to the NFL draft.

How has the draft experience been?

It’s been everything that I hope for. I just wanted a place to go and showcase my abilities. That’s exactly what it’s been to me. I’m grateful for the opportunity.

How tough was it to transfer from Memphis to TCU?

It’s tough, especially considering moving from Memphis to TCU. So many things happened to me. I packed my stuff the night before coming to Texas. It’s a 10-hour drive, so I have to leave around 6 a.m. I wake up in the morning around 5:30 and everything I own in the car is gone. I don’t even have a second pair of shorts; that’s how I came to Texas. When you asked me [about] my transition from Memphis to TCU it was pretty rough. I lived in an empty house, with just an air mattress for a couple of weeks. I’ve come a long way, I got engaged, played football, I can’t complain.

You got engaged?

She’s my high school sweetheart. We got married May 29.

How important was it for you to prove you could play in the Big 12?

That was a box I felt like I had to check. I’m not an undersized tackle. I like to be honest with myself. If I was a 6-3, 6-4 guy it wouldn’t have made much difference being my size — people want to see you execute on the next level. I felt like I gave Memphis everything I had, best season in school history. That last year [at TCU] I needed to go to help my career by having a successful season.

