DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Thursday, June 2

Stephen Curry and Golden State host the Boston Celtics for Recreation 1 of the NBA Finals.

Right here we’re! It’s been a protracted street to get so far, however we’re lastly all the way down to the ultimate two groups. These are the golf equipment that many individuals anticipated to see a couple of weeks again, but it surely’s been a protracted street to get so far. Boston needed to battle seven video games towards the Miami Warmth to get so far, whereas Golden State took care of enterprise towards Dallas in simply 5 video games.

Harm Report

Core Performs

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $10,600 DraftKings, $16,000 FanDuel

Tatum has been getting ready to superstardom for a while now, but it surely appears like he’s lastly there. His playmaking potential is what’s actually taken his sport to a different stage, averaging 27.three factors, 9.eight rebounds and 6.zero assists over his final 4 video games. That has led to JT scoring a minimum of 51 DK factors in eight of his earlier 11 video games. He’s additionally scored a minimum of 43 fantasy factors in 10 of these, and he’s merely the most secure possibility on the board. He’s walloped the Warriors not too long ago, too, scoring a minimum of 49 DK factors in every of their final three conferences.

Money Recreation Concerns

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $10,200 DraftKings, $15,500 FanDuel

The very first thing it’s worthwhile to do is put Tatum in your lineup after which Curry. These two must be locked in each lineup as a result of they are going to carry their golf equipment on this sequence. Chef Curry has been doing that for weeks, scoring a minimum of 38 DraftKings factors in 14 of his final 15 video games. He’s additionally flirting with a 50-point common in that span, seeing a rise in almost each utilization metric. Curry has additionally crushed the Celtics during the last two years, averaging 38.three factors, 7.eight rebounds, 5.zero assists and 1.three steals per sport.

GPP Targets

Robert Williams (PF/C – BOS): $6,200 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Rob-Will can be robust to belief together with his workload, however he’s additionally among the finest GPP gamers on the market. The massive man had a breakout yr this season, averaging 30 DraftKings factors per sport. He’s merely among the finest per-minute producers round, and he might go nuts if he performs 30 minutes. We love that he had a small break between these two sequence as a result of that gave him some additional time to get wholesome. If he performs that a lot and offers his standard 1.three DK factors per minute, Rob-Will can be a lock in each optimum lineup.

Otto Porter (SF/PF – GSW): $4,000 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Porter has been working towards this week, and it appears to be like like he’s able to return to the rotation. This man has been a stud when he’s wholesome, averaging 20 DK factors per sport throughout 21 minutes an evening within the common season. Porter has truly scored a minimum of 19 DK factors within the six video games earlier than getting injured, posting a 25-point common in that span. That alone can be large from such an affordable participant, and he posted even higher averages within the two sequence earlier than getting injured.

Worth Performs

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $7,600 DraftKings, $12,500 FanDuel

Many individuals have a look at Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the most effective gamers for Boston, however Massive Al is perhaps their most respected participant. Horford has a minimum of 29 DK factors in 11 of his final 13 video games, offering a 37-point common in that span. He’s carried out that harm with restricted scoring, stuffing the stat sheet relaxed. The middle place is one spot you’ll be able to exploit the Warriors, too, with Al scoring a minimum of 41 fantasy factors in 4 of his final six matchups with Golden State.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $7,400 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel

Boston sends out a giant lineup with Williams and Horford, so Looney ought to proceed dominating the paint. The massive man has a minimum of 26 DraftKings factors in 5 of his final six video games, producing a 31-point common in that span. That’s among the finest stretches of his profession, and we love the truth that he’s enjoying almost 30 minutes an evening. He averaged nearly 35 fantasy factors per sport when enjoying 29 or extra minutes within the common season, and if he does that, Loon can be among the finest values on the board!

Advantageous Pricing

