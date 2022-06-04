Drainage concerns in downtown Miami as rain keeps falling from tropical system

MIAMI – Downtown Miami is undoubtedly vulnerable to flooding.

14th at Biscayne Blvd. is predicted to have some factors because the rain intensifies all by means of the night.

Drainage considerations on the planet stem from rising water ranges within the river and the bay feeding water once more into the drainage system, as successfully as trash clogging the pipes.

Water was roughly a bit better than ankle-deep spherical four p.m. Friday. With the sunshine rain, CBS4’s Joe Gorchow observed some individuals on a tour bus carrying rain gear, having enjoyable with the sights and sounds of Miami.

A highschool graduation was held on the Adrienne Arsht Heart, and a musical wrapped up a short time previously.

In numerous parts of Miami-Dade, waters have been seen rising spherical mobile homes in Hialeah. And that’s one in every of many dangers with a storm like this dumping rain slowly in South Florida.

Miami Fireplace Rescue does have sources at its disposal to help mitigate flooding in certain areas.

“The division of public works and fireplace rescue acquired all through the course of the final two years moveable pumps that may be deployed in areas that we all know that flood much more than the capability of the pumps which are there,” outlined Assistant Fireplace Chief and Emergency Supervisor Robert Hevia.