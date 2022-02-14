Drake bet $1.3 million bitcoin on Rams and Odell Beckham Jr in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams have made a rich man even richer by winning the Super Bowl.

Drake was confident enough to put down seven figures worth of OVO/Young Money/Cash Money dollars on his heel-toe’ing hermano Odell Beckham Jr. and his Rams teammates as they took on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The gag is that Drake didn’t make the bet in U.S. currency or even Canadian coins, Aubrey made his bet in cryptocurrency. His C$1.6 million equals about $1.3 million in cold hard cash. The rapper-ternt-sanga took to Instagram to let everyone know where his loyalty lied.

For those who don’t speak gambler, the bets placed were as follows: C$600,000 was a bet that the Rams would win the game, C$500,000 was placed on Odell Beckham scoring a touchdown at any point during the game, and another C$500,000 was bet that Odell would have more than 62.5 receiving yards. Well, two out of three ain’t bad. Obviously, the Rams won, OBJ did indeed score a touchdown, but because he got hurt and could not continue, he was 10.5 yards short of making the line.

Aubrey wasn’t trippin’ off the money. Ultimately he was happy to see his guy get a ring and went back to Instagram to post some celebratory bars along with several photos of the enigmatic baller.

We can only imagine that Drake will find his way onto the Rams championship parade bus later this week.