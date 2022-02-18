Drake Cops New $77k Owl Ring Complete With Adonis Easter Egg

Drake gets a $77,000 iced-out OVO owl ring complete with a nod to his son Adonis.

Drake is without a doubt one of the highest-paid entertainers in the music business. Even during a pandemic, Drizzy Drake was quarantined and still on the paper chase. His OVO line is selling out, his candles are burning in homes, and his streams are undefeated.

Aside from his new mansion in Toronto, Drake spends his money very modestly or outlandishly, depending on how you see it. For the Super Bowl, he put up $1.5 million on the Rams and his buddy Odell Beckham Jr.

So, what do you get the guy who has everything? More bling!

The ring was gifted to Drake by Kai Bent-Lee, the restaurateur and son of famous Canadian celeb chef Susur Lee. It was crafted by famed jeweler Alex Moss and it weighs in at 83 grams, with 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of VVS D-F natural diamonds. You can tell no expense was spared in the process of making the ring, which has a nod to his son Adonis in the form of his birthday date “11” on the ring.

Adonis was born on October 11, 2017.

Drake clearly has a penchant for BIG jewelry. He previously made headlines with that infamous “O” chain and with his 100-carat owl chain that came with its own birdcage.