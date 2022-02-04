Drama Escalates Between Tai And Boston On ‘Love During Lockup’

The weekend is here and you know what that means — a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” is airing Friday night!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from “Love During Lockup” for your viewing pleasure. On Friday’s new episode of “Love During Lockup,” Tai shows a more violent side than we’ve ever seen after Boston leaks her nude photos on social media. Tai plans to meet up with Boston to discuss their issues but admits she sees herself strangling her and doesn’t want to be arrested again for acts of violence. Yes you read that right – arrested AGAIN!

Check out the clip below:

What the heck does Hottie have going on that these women are losing their minds like this? Boston is doing THE MOST by leaking Tai’s nudes and Tai was about to fight the wrong person she’s so riled up and ready to kill Boston. If they keep this up everybody will be either behind bars or six feet under and nobody will be around to put money on Hottie’s books! Do you think this will end without anyone getting strangled?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Indie’s family recreates Harry’s crime. Haley’s lawyer drops a bombshell that makes her doubt Dalton. Max gets a surprising phone call. Tai prepares to meet Hottie’s other woman. Santiba receives upsetting news. Gabby questions Chris’s brother.

Are you all caught up on “Love During Lockup”? The new episode airs Friday, February 4 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?