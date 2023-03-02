Dramatic Video Shows Florida Deputies Rescuing Driver From Submerged Car After Phone SOS Signal – NBC 6 South Florida

Dramatic frame digicam photos confirmed Florida deputies rescuing a motive force whose automotive ended up submerged in a canal after the sufferer’s cell phone despatched out an S.O.S. sign.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office officers stated 911 dispatchers had been alerted early Wednesday after the crash triggered the driving force’s telephone to ship the alert with computerized coordinates.

Using the coordinates, deputies spoke back and located the automobile the other way up at the hours of darkness, murky canal waters, officers stated.

Deputies may listen the injured guy pleading for assist and jumped into the water to assist get him out of the automobile.

“Ok buddy, I got you, we’re gonna figure a way in,” one deputy can also be heard telling the driving force within the video. “Stay back from the window buddy, I’m gonna bust it, ok?”

The guy used to be taken to an area health facility the place he used to be anticipated to make a complete restoration.

Officials stated the driving force instructed him he crashed into the water in try to keep away from an animal within the highway.

“We would like to commend our brave deputies and incredible dispatchers for their perseverance and bravery locating and rescuing this crash victim using only coordinates automatically launched from the victim’s phone,” the sheriff’s place of work stated in a observation. “Amazing technology, and amazing work.”