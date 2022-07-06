Dream helps man win hundreds of thousands of dollars in a lottery game

A lottery winner says that a dream helped the retiree win a game that set him as much as attain his monetary objectives.

Alonzo Coleman just lately gained $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game utilizing numbers that he says got here to him whereas he was sleeping in accordance with Virginia Lottery officers.

“It was hard to believe!” he mentioned. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery Virginia Lottery winner Alonzo Coleman

“Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote. “Using that ‘Play Your Way’ feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers.”

Coleman purchased the profitable ticket in Henrico, Virginia.

In case you had been questioning, the profitable numbers had been 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball was 19.

This story was initially printed by WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.