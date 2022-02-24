DreamInBlack: Lori Harvey & Terrell Grice Honor AT&T’s Black Future Makers

AT&T Dream in Black and the Urban One cross-platform division One Solution have announced the return of new episodes of Black Future Makers presented by AT&T Dream in Black. Hosted by entrepreneur and business owner Lori Harvey and Class of 2022 AT&T Black Future Maker Terrell Grice, the popular franchise series’ return commemorates that Black History Month is all year long.

“This is amazing. To see people, bring their dreams to life in real time,” said Lori Harvey. “I’m excited to see everyone’s projects as they rise. Nothing is impossible!”‘ Terrell Grice added, “AT&T is phenomenal for making this possible, we are making Black History. Wow! All I can say is wow! We are killing it!!”

AT&T Dream in Black is an always on platform where AT&T celebrates the culture and the creators who shape it. Dream in Black embodies a mindset where success can look like anything that we can dream.

In this series, the two celebrity hosts will interview and celebrate CEOs on-the-rise who represent the now, the new, and the next in Black culture. To further empower each entrepreneur in taking their business to new heights, is giving each business owner $10,000 along with a laptop, 5G enabled device and consulting service to further power the possibilities.

“Urban One is excited to engage our cross platform division One Solution to celebrate Black History Month with AT&T Dream in Black and continue the inspiring Black Future Makers content series,” says Jeff Meza, SVP, Head of One Solution. “AT&T’s on-going dedication to providing a platform for Black voices, entrepreneurs and innovators in the culture speaks highly to their commitment to the Black community. Partnerships with brands like AT&T are key for the long-term viability of our Black-owned company. We look forward to continuing to magnify this message of culture, creativity and connection well beyond this month.” Holly Carter, Producer at Releve Entertainment, added, “I am a big believer in helping to build and push dreams. I’m also a dreamer myself, so to be able to partner with a brand that believes in doing the same is a blessing for me all the way around. Thanks for a seat at the table.” Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer, AT&T, also noted, “At AT&T, we believe that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all. That is why we will continue to invest in programs like Black Future Makers and media like Urban One, that honor and elevate this community to support them in reaching their full potential.”

The new three-part weekly series will air on TV One and iOne Digital’s MadameNoire from February 23 to March 20, featuring young entrepreneurs Journey Carter of The Journey Collection, Coi Mattison of Limbic Lamb, and Malik Weseem of Urbane Society. These small business owners will share their stories of how they navigate their way through their entrepreneurial experience and how important technology is in order to make their passions become possible.

“I’m so excited to have had this opportunity to be a part of AT&T’s Dream In Black: Black

Future Makers series,” Carter said of the opportunity. “I’m so honored they would give me a chance to live a piece of the dream that’s only beginning for me.” Mattison echoed those same sentiments, saying, “I’m truly surprised and grateful. You don’t think about the need to build self-esteem in little kids, but if I’m helping kids believe great things about themselves, I am secure in my work, and no one can tell me the impact doesn’t have a lasting effect. Building self-esteem is a journey. Not only are my cards for kids, but they are for me.” “I’m so honored,” Weseem added. “I wasn’t expecting any of this, you know, so to experience sharing my

business with the world is a reminder that all my hard work is coming together.”

Meet the featured entrepreneurs:

JOURNEY CARTER

The Journey Collection

An apparel company aimed to inspire the next generation to be comfortable in their own skin.

Journey has been designing since she was 12. Her first venture was one-of-a-kind hair accessories for little girls with cancer. As a sophomore in high school, she started struggling with her own self-image and wanted to change her brand to inspire other young people. Now Journey attends Prairie View A&M (HBCU) and balances growing her brand with being a full-time student.

COI MATTISON

Limbic Lamb

Children Affirmation /Coloring Cards

Growing as a girl, Coi struggled with herself and her physical appearance.

After seeing her daughters (16 & 9) struggle with their self-esteem, she decided to start her business to encourage kids early. She is passionate about children and wants to keep developing products to inspire the next generation.

MALIK WESEEM

Urbane Society

Marketplace App for local Urban brands to sell products to shoppers in their community

Malik grew up in DC in the foster care system. He graduated college and moved to LA to pursue a fashion career and has worked with major fashion brands. Malik saw a need in the market to empower urban brands, which is why he started Urbane Society. The biggest challenges are meeting the financial needs of maintaining a tech brand company in the areas of app maintenance and ad sales.

Congratulations to AT&T’s Black Future Makers!

See their episodes streaming on MadameNoire here!