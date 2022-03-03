Dreamville Festival 2022 w/ J. Cole, Lil Baby, Money Bagg Yo, & More

The Dreamville Festival 2022 lineup features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

As the cold weather gets ready to go away, there is one thing right around the corner for every live music lover; festival season. As pandemic restrictions become non-existent, many people will be returning to festivals for the first time since 2020.

One of the main festivals on everyone’s radar is J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival. Cole always delivers on his own, but the line-up in addition to his performance is always star-studded and tickets usually sell out before the lineup is even announced.

Yesterday, J. Cole shared the lineup for Dreamville Fest 2022 and he did not disappoint.

Of course, J. Cole and the entire Dreamville crew including Bas and Ari Lennox are slated to bless the stage, but there are tons of other gems on the flyer. The one with the most buzz is DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz”: set featuring Lil Wayne, T.I., and Jeezy. Drama has iconic songs with all three artists, but rarely do we get to hear them live, making that set worth the price of admission alone.

Lil Baby will also be a headliner along with Moneybag Yo, Wizkid, Blxst, Fivio Foreign, T-Pain, Wale, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and a few other surprises.