Drew Barrymore withdraws from hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards due to writers’ strike

Drew Barrymore has introduced that she might not be hosting the approaching MTV Movie & TV Awards so as to demonstrate “solidarity” with greater than 11,000 writers who went on strike this week. The actress and host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” launched a remark pronouncing that she is going to “pivot from hosting” the awards demonstrate, which is scheduled to air continue to exist Sunday night time. MTV is owned through Paramount Global, which additionally owns CBS News.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike on Tuesday after failing to negotiate a brand new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the industry workforce which represents primary Hollywood studios similar to Netflix, Sony, Disney, Paramount, NBC Universal, Amazon, and Apple. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” stated Barrymore in her remark in regards to the writers.

Drew Barrymore arrives for the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2023.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP by way of Getty Images



The strike facilities on problems similar to residuals from streaming presentations, staffing ranges in writers’ rooms, and the function of synthetic intelligence in penning movie and tv scripts, with the 2 aspects being some distance aside. The results of the strike are already being felt all the way through the leisure trade, hanging a short lived halt to the manufacturing of presentations similar to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While Sunday’s awards demonstrate will cross on reside as scheduled, it’ll now not come with a crimson carpet or pre-show superstar interviews and won’t have an reliable host. Barrymore is ready to host once more in 2024. “I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive,” famous Barrymore in her remark.