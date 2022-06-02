Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga, Trevor Keels leaving Duke for good as NBA Draft deadline hits

One of many greatest names in school basketball will probably be again for his senior season.

In a two-word tweet late Wednesday night time, with lower than an hour remaining earlier than the NCAA’s draft deadline elapsed, Gonzaga star Drew Timme channeled Michael Jordan’s 1995 return to the NBA with an equivalent two-word assertion that exposed the place he could be enjoying subsequent season.

Timme, who performed alongside future top-five choose Chet Holmgren final season, was nonetheless a First Crew All-American for a second consecutive season. He averaged 18.four factors and 6.eight rebounds for Mark Few’s Bulldogs, who had been the general No. 1 seed within the NCAA Event. Timme is a 6-10 ahead/heart who has grow to be one among school basketball’s greatest stars prior to now two years. If he’s once more one of many 5 finest gamers within the sport for 2022-23, he’ll have an opportunity to go down as a contemporary school basketball legend. Gonzaga is 90-7 the previous three seasons with Timme on the roster.

It wasn’t simply Timme who got here again to the Zags. Beginning ahead Julian Strawther additionally introduced his plans to be again in Spokane on Wednesday. These two, plus the return of capturing guard Rasir Bolton, will give Gonzaga viability to be thought-about No. 1 heading into subsequent season.

Duke wasn’t as lucky within the lead-up to the deadline. Freshman Trevor Keels determined to take an opportunity on his inventory and go away school behind on Wednesday. Keels was thought-about a 50-50 name, in line with sources earlier within the week. He joins Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin as one-and-done Blue Devils this yr. Banchero is a projected top-three choose, Griffin is prone to go within the prime 10. Keels, in the meantime, may not be a first-round choice. With Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. additionally off to the NBA, Jon Scheyer could have a strong rebuild in his first season as coach of the Blue Devils. Nonetheless, Scheyer will herald the top-rated class of 2022, so the cabinet will hardly be naked in Durham.

Different key names who opted to return to school hoops on deadline day: Marcus Sasser (Houston); Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar (Kansas); Allen Flanigan (Auburn). Extra key departures on Wednesday included David Roddy (Colorado State), Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate (Michigan), Justin Lewis (Marquette), Jules Bernard (UCLA) and Dereon Seabron (NC State).